Illustration of the morphology of coronaviruses (Credit: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM)

Global life sciences company LabCorp has introduced a test for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), in a bid to help better deal with the current public health crisis.

The LabCorp 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), NAA test has been designed to identify the presence of the underlying virus that causes COVID-19.

LabCorp’s test is suitable for patients who meet current guidelines for the assessment of infection with COVID-19.

LabCorp Diagnostics chief scientific officer Dr Marcia Eisenberg said: “As COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., having high-quality, reliable, scalable laboratory tests available is a critically important part of the response.”

LabCorp offers COVID-19 test as per the guidance issued by FDA

LabCorp has internally developed the new test, which will be provided as per the guidance issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The new test, a qualitative assay that uses PCR technology, has been validated for use with respiratory samples such as nasopharyngeal (NP) or oropharyngeal (OP) aspirates or washes, NP or OP swabs, and broncheoalveolar lavage (BAL).

At present, LabCorp will not collect specimens for the test. An appropriate specimen will be selected at the healthcare facility where the patient was seen and the test was ordered. By using standard procedures, the specimen will be sent to LabCorp.

LabCorp will also conduct the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel based on the requirement, in addition to its test for COVID-19.

LabCorp president and CEO Adam Schechter said: “We have been intensely focused on making testing for COVID-19 available as soon as possible, working with the government and others to address this public health crisis.

“By expanding access to testing in the U.S., and preparing to support the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 through our Covance Drug Development business, we are delivering on LabCorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives.”

