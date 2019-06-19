LabCorp, a global life sciences company and Mount Sinai, a US-based integrated healthcare delivery system, have partnered to establish the Mount Sinai Digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Pathology Centre of Excellence.

Image: Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution at LabCorp. Photo: Courtesy of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Center of Excellence is expected to be located within Mount Sinai’s Department of Pathology, Molecular and Cell-Based Medicine and would use the pathology solution to expand digital pathology capabilities for primary diagnosis and consultations across the Mount Sinai system.

Mount Sinai chief financial officer and chief of corporate services Don Scanlon said: “The Digital and AI-Enabled Pathology Center of Excellence stands to offer major operational efficiencies, extending our joint unique resources and intellectual assets more effectively to improve the lives of patients.”

Under the partnership the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is planned to be deployed across the Mount Sinai Health Syste.

LabCorp said that the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is set to be the first and the only digital pathology solution available for primary diagnostic use in the US and it helps pathologists in reviewing and interpreting digital images of surgical pathology slides through an automated digital pathology image creation, viewing and management system.

In addition, it has implemented the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution in four of its laboratories and is expected to use its experience and expertise to lead the integration of digital pathology into clinical practice across Mount Sinai’s hospitals.

The digital pathology is planned to be used initially for interpretations of genitourinary malignancies, primarily prostate tumors, along with head and neck cancers.

Under the next planned stage of implementation, Mount Sinai pathologists would use the digital pathology solution to provide consultations for cases interpreted by LabCorp’s Dianon Pathology specialty laboratory.

LabCorp Diagnostics Northeast division senior vice president William B. Haas said: “LabCorp and Mount Sinai continue to focus on innovations to enhance the quality and lower the costs of patient care, and we’re pleased to introduce digital pathology to Mount Sinai as the next phase of our collaboration.

“We’ve taken significant steps to enhance laboratory services across the Mount Sinai system since early 2017, and we look forward to continuing to build on those successes to advance LabCorp’s mission and our shared goal to improve health and improve lives.”