restor3d’s product portfolio includes KinosAxiom total ankle system. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Total ankle replacement company Kinos Medical has merged with patient-specific 3D printed implants provider restor3d.

restor3d was formed to support surgeons to repair and reconstruct the human body using 3D printing technologies, advanced biomaterials, and artificial intelligence.

In 2018, the firm invested to enhance infrastructure and in-house manufacturing capabilities to support the expansion of its implants offering in orthopaedic and spine indications.

Kinos Medical CEO Brian Garvey said: “Kinos is focused on improving the surgical options available to preserve motion in patients with ankle arthritis.

“The Axiom total ankle is the first biomechanically accurate implant on the market, offering motion in all three anatomic planes, as is seen in the natural ankle.”

restor3d already secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its osteotomy wedges and cervical interbody fusion implants. It also has a pipeline of products slated for regulatory submission.

restor3d’s product portfolio consists of KinosAxiom total ankle system, Osteotomy wedge system and Cervical fusion cage.

The merger with Kinos Medical will allow restor3d to boost its expansion into the foot and ankle market in the US.

restor3d co-founder and CEO Dr Andy Miller said: “By merging the two companies, we will be able to apply our technologies to provide advanced solutions in new device applications that are outside restor3d’s current scope, first in foot and ankle, and then followed by other areas of medicine.

“The unique combination of expertise between restor3d and Kinos will lead to products that are truly at the leading edge.”