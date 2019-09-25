SeaSpine provides varying combinations of products for neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine

Image: SeaSpine signs exclusive development and licensing agreement with restor3D. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

SeaSpine, a medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, has signed an exclusive development and licensing agreement with restor3d, a US-based privately-held medical device company.

restor3d is specialised in developing 3D-printed implants with enhanced anatomical fit and superior integrative properties, to help surgeons in improving the reconstruction and repair of the human body.

restore3d founder and director Ken Gall said: “Our proprietary three-dimensional structure is the result of years of scientific research and development in 3D metal printing. Through this collaboration, we will use science and data to deliver implants that are intentionally designed for specific interbody fusion applications.”

SeaSpine, restor3D collaborate on 3D-printed interbody space

SeaSpine is engaged in designing, developing and commercialising surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, with its comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions.

In addition, the company provides varying combinations of products for neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine.

The partnership is expected to provide entry and an opportunity for SeaSpine to differentiate the 3D-printed interbody space. The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

restor3d’s materials science technology complements SeaSpine’s broad and differentiated orthobiologics portfolio with the goal of driving both clinical and economic advantages.

Both the companies intend to design and develop 3D-printed interbody devices for use in a wide range of surgical approaches, and SeaSpine is expected to commercialise its first 3D-printed interbody devices under the agreement in the second half of 2020.

SeaSpine product development senior director Shaeffer Bannigan said: “restor3d’s well-researched architecture provides a foundation for novel 3D interbody designs that thoughtfully balance structural integrity with the biological requirements for bony integration and fusion.

“This foundation allows us to tune implant properties to optimal performance, merging biomechanical requirements with biologically favorable materials and structures.”

SeaSpine claims that its orthobiologics products include a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes, designed to improve bone fusion rates for a wide range of orthopedic surgeries including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

Furthermore, its portfolio of spinal implants includes an extensive list of products for spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures.