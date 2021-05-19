Endoscopic spine surgery has been steadily growing in popularity since the late 1990’s, with exponential growth in the technique in the past ten years

German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, and distributor, Trang Thi Medical Company Limited, are pleased to announce their partnership to bring joimax® to the southern provinces of Vietnam, including Da Nang market.

Endoscopic spine surgery has been steadily growing in popularity since the late 1990’s, with exponential growth in the technique in the past ten years. An early player, joimax® has been an innovator in endoscopic spine surgery since 2001. Their long-term partnership with Trang Thi will allow both companies to provide broader surgical choices for patients considering spinal surgery.

“We are looking forward to working with a partner as strong as Trang Thi,” says joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. “They have the necessary personnel, expertise, and corresponding specialization necessary for us to penetrate this market”.

“We’re very pleased to collaborate with joimax®,” comments Trang Thi Medical Company Limited Director Dieu Linh Nguyen. “Endoscopic spine surgery is a technique that enables patients to have access to truly minimally invasive surgical procedures of the spine.”

For joimax®, this partnership not only strengthens sales activities in Vietnam, but also signifies another important venture in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: Company Press Release