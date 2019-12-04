The TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece IOL is the first product approved on the new TECNIS Toric II platform

Image: Johnson & Johnson Vision has secured FDA approval for TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece IOL. Photo: courtesy of Sofie Zbořilová from Pixabay.

Johnson & Johnson Vision has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Tecnis Toric II 1-Piece Intraocular Lens (IOL).

The company has also announced the US launch of Tecnis II 1-Piece IOL, which serves as new monofocal option for cataract patients with astigmatism. It is the first product approved on the new TECNIS Toric II platform.

Johnson & Johnson’s post-market clinical trials will demonstrate rotational stability and visual outcomes of TECNIS Toric II platform

Johnson & Johnson Vision is also commencing two post-market clinical trials to show the rotational stability and visual outcomes provided by the TECNIS Toric II platform.

The firm will carry out the trials at up to 50 sites across the US to gather qualitative and quantitative measures with up to 1,000 patients.

The TECNIS platform provides a range of options for different visual conditions and lifestyles. The platform features a unique combination of material, manufacturing, and design to deliver improved visual outcomes across distances.

In addition, the new TECNIS Toric II platform offers more surface texture and friction on the IOL haptics

Johnson & Johnson Vision research and development global head Xiao-Yu Song said: “With the launch of TECNIS Toric II IOL, our goal is to provide surgeons with a higher degree of confidence in treating astigmatism so that more cataract patients can enjoy clear, high quality vision.

“This advance represents the latest addition to our TECNIS Family of IOLs, building on our proud history of raising the standard of care for patients with cataracts.”

In September this year, Johnson & Johnson Vision introduced TECNIS Synergy continuous-range-of-vision intraocular lens (IOL) to treat cataract patients in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

TECNIS Synergy enables patients to experience continuous high-contrast vision from far through near and in low-light conditions.

The TECNIS Toric II 1-Piece and TECNIS Toric 1-Piece IOL posterior chamber lenses can be used for the visual correction of aphakia and pre-existing corneal astigmatism of one diopter or greater in adult patients with or without presbyopia.