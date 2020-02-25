The core services offered by Sigma Imaging Technologies include preventive and corrective maintenance, MRI magnet services, and part repair

Sigma was formed as an expert in MRI/CT/PET imaging technology, (Credit: Pixabay/Michal Jarmoluk)

The InterMed Group has acquired New Jersey-based imaging system services provider Sigma Imaging Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Sigma, which was formed as an expert in MRI/CT/PET imaging technology, offers services such as preventive and corrective maintenance, MRI magnet services, and part repair.

In North America, Sigma supplies products such as mobile units, as well as provides equipment evaluation, refurbishment, installation, removal, relocation and storage services.

Sigma Imaging Technologies co-owners Christen Martorana and Paul Morgan said: “We are very excited to partner with The InterMed Group. They are the ideal organization to grow with, as we share a commitment to deliver on our promises and consistently provide high-quality services.”

Sigma also assists its customers to upgrade their existing CT or MRI equipment

Sigma also helps its customers to upgrade their existing CT or MRI equipment, in addition to full system sales. It supports customers in the selection of right imaging system, site planning, project management, system delivery, system removal, installation and training.

Sigma has multi-vendor partnerships with Siemens Medical Solutions and GE Healthcare. It serves different customer base ranging from small clinics to large imaging networks and hospitals, including veterinary health providers across the US.

The InterMed Group CEO Rick Staab said: “Sigma’s core competencies align strategically with InterMed’s focus on delivering best in class medical equipment servicing and program management.

“This partnership is not only a strategic investment, but a cultural one as well as we expand our geographic footprint to serve clients faster and more efficiently across the East Coast.”

InterMed offers integrated health technology management services ranging from comprehensive equipment planning and administration to strategic coverage of main divisions or modalities in support of in-house, OEM, or hybrid solutions.

The company offers Jump Team services, including credentialed temporary staffing, special projects, routine and project-driven PMs, compliance preparation, physical inventories, and cybersecurity assessments. It also markets and services pre-owned, reconditioned, and new imaging equipment from select OEMs.

Recently, US-based medical devices company Probo Medical acquired medical equipment companies Elite Medical Technologies and Future Medical Equipment.