Image: Intelerad, Zebra Medical Vision partner on Odyssey workflow solution. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Medical image archiving and enterprise workflow solutions provider Intelerad Medical Systems has joined forces with medical imaging analytics firm Zebra Medical Vision to accelerate AI adoption through its new Odyssey solution.

The collaboration is aimed at encouraging the adoption of artificial intelligence, leveraging Intelerad’s AI-augmented workflow solution Odyssey.

Intelerad chief technology officer Chris Wood said: “Odyssey will deliver state-of-the-art clinical AI solutions directly integrated into the radiologists’ natural workflow and tailored to the needs of individual organizations.

“With Zebra-Med’s AI1, we are committed to providing a broad and growing portfolio of high-value, innovative technology solutions to our customers and this unprecedented approach to artificial intelligence in radiology will extend our leadership position in workflow management.”

According to the company, the artificial intelligence technology has demonstrated a positive impact on radiology and is expected to help radiologists increase productivity, improve clinical decisions and, provide care with smartly integrated workflow.

Odyssey has been designed to offer a superior workflow management solution, tapping into the power of artificial intelligence and the technology based on Intelerad’s worklist.

Under the new collaboration, Odyssey workflow solution will include the clinical AI engine powered by Zebra-med’s AI1 bundle of FDA cleared AI applications, connected through API.

With the AI1 bundle, Odyssey system is enabled to analyse the images and return the findings to the worklist automatically. The worklist then escalates the study to the radiologist’s attention.

The collaboration between Intelerad and Zebra-Med is expected to eliminate the prohibitive cost of AI platforms and the need for proven impact before committing resources to AI, the two critical barriers to AI accessibility.

Intelerad said that it intends to encourage all sizes of healthcare service providers to adopt AI, through its pay-per-study model and avoiding the upfront flat-fee models, usually offered in the market.

Zebra Medical Vision CEO Eyal Gura said: “We are excited to be supporting Intelerad team and the 300 healthcare organizations they serve, with our “all-in-one” AI1 ever growing portfolio of FDA cleared AI products. We are committed to bring more AI value in an integrated way to the workflow and in all modalities.”