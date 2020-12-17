Integra LifeSciences to buy regenerative medicine firm ACell for $300m

ACell will enable Integra to expand its presence in orthopaedics and tissue technologies (OTT) segment

Integra LifeSciences has agreed to acquire regenerative medicine firm ACell. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings has agreed to acquire regenerative medicine firm ACell for an upfront cash payment of $300m.

The deal also includes an additional payment of up to $100m based on the achievement of certain revenue growth milestones.

ACell develops, manufactures and commercialises medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair.

The company’s product portfolio is based on its advanced porcine urinary bladder matrix platform technology, called MatriStem UBM.

MatriStem UBM technology has been developed to boost the capability of the body for the restoration of natural tissue and minimising the scarring.

The technology enables to integrate multiple characteristics into devices to address specific challenges in wound repair ranging from suturable sheet materials for abdominal wall surgery to fine granular materials that conform to complex wound surfaces.

ACell’s product portfolio consists of MicroMatrix particulate formulation, Cytal® Wound Matrix and Gentrix Surgical Matrix sheet formulations to manage acute and chronic wounds and reinforce soft tissue in certain surgical applications.

The acquisition of ACell is expected to help Integra to expand its presence in orthopaedics and tissue technologies (OTT) segment.

Integra LifeSciences president and CEO Peter Arduini said: “ACell expands our regenerative capabilities and is complementary to Integra’s existing tissue technologies portfolio.

“The porcine UBM technology is a strong strategic fit with our human amniotic tissue and bovine-derived engineered collagen and acellular dermal matrices. The acquisition also supports our long-term growth and profitability strategy with a financial profile similar to Integra’s tissue products.”

Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions including regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences acquired single-use medical devices developer Rebound Therapeutics, which develops single-use and disposable devices for access, imaging and illumination during minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Integra LifeSciences offers regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopaedic solutions for its customers.