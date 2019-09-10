Rebound’s single-use medical devices enable minimally invasive access for visualisation, diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery

Image: Integra LifeSciences has acquired Rebound Therapeutics. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Integra LifeSciences has acquired single-use medical devices developer Rebound Therapeutics for an undisclosed sum.

Rebound Therapeutics is engaged in the development of single-use and disposable devices for access, imaging and illumination during minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Integra LifeSciences’ Codman Specialty Surgical division president and corporate vice president Dan Reuvers said: “The acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics reflects Integra’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative products to address unmet needs in neurosurgery.”

Single-use medical devices maker Rebound Therapeutics

Rebound’s devices will facilitate minimally invasive access, via optics and illumination, for visualisation, diagnostic and therapeutic use in neurosurgery.

The minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technology of the company features integrated optics and illumination, which can interface with existing operating room monitors.

Rebound has developed Aurora surgiscope system and Aurora Evacuator for a variety of minimally invasive neurosurgical uses.

Rebound Therapeutics CEO Jeff Valko said: “Integra has a strong track record of commercializing technologies and working with surgeons to advance surgical care.

“Through its global neurosurgical sales team, we are looking forward to providing both surgeons and patients with greater access to our products.”

Integra LifeSciences is a major provider of regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopaedic solutions.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of brands such as AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, Cadence, Certas, Codman, CUSA, DuraGen, DuraSeal, ICP Express, Integra MediHoney, MicroFrance, PriMatrix, Salto Talaris, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ, Titan and VersaTru.

In 2017, Integra LifeSciences agreed to acquire tissue regeneration firm Derma Sciences for around $204m (£165m).

Derma Sciences is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel regenerative products derived from placental or birth tissues.

These products are used for the treatment of complex chronic wounds, acute wounds and localized areas of injury or inflammation, as well as filling soft tissue defects or voids.

During the same year, Integra LifeSciences made a binding offer to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Codman Neurosurgery business for about $1.05bn (£851m).