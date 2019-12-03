The partnership will see Inspira Health leveraging Philips diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring solutions for improved patient experience

Image: Inspira Health signs $50m long-term partnership agreement with Philips (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V)

Royal Philips and Inspira Health, a charitable non-profit health care organisation, have signed a five-year collaboration agreement worth $50m for enhanced patient care. monitoring and clinical workflow performance.

The agreement is aimed at incorporating Philips’ solutions in more than a dozen Inspira health facilities to provide access to high-quality medical services, and it also includes training and services to maximise the operational efficiency of the health care firm.

Philips North America chief market leader Vitor Rocha said: “At Philips we want to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030. In order to achieve that goal, we need to work closely with forward-thinking health systems like Inspira that can help us to understand the unique challenges of the communities it serves and deliver the right care solutions.

“Together we can help achieve the Quadruple Aim and focus on what is most important – providing the best quality care for patients.”

The collaboration is expected to enable Inspira to deliver better outcomes and patient experience

Philips said that it will provide the latest diagnostic imaging solutions, patient care monitoring systems, and minimally invasive solutions such as the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform for Inspira.

The collaboration would enable Inspira to standardise its diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring technologies across its network, and effectively integrate its data, allowing clinicians access to the right patient data for better diagnosis and treatment.

Inspira Health is a charitable non-profit health care organisation, and a network of healthcare providers offering primary, acute and advanced care services in New Jersey, US.

The network of health system includes three hospitals, a comprehensive cancer centre, various multi-speciality health centres and a total of more than 150 access points.

In addition, the non-profit healthcare organisation also plans to open an advanced hospital, along with a cancer centre at Mullica Hill, New Jersey, US, in January, which will incorporate Philips technology.

Inspira Health president and CEO John DiAngelo said: “At Inspira, we are focused on leveraging technology that enables our teams to provide the best possible care.

“By working closely with Philips, we have an opportunity to stay at the cutting edge of imaging and patient monitoring. This partnership will bring countless benefits to our patients, physicians and clinical teams. It comes down to ensuring that each individual community within our broader community is taken care of.”