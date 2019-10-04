InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology

InMode, a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced that it has completed the establishment of two new subsidiaries in the Asia Pacific region – InMode India, located in Delhi, and InMode Australia, located in Sydney.

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode CEO stated, “The establishment of these two sales and marketing subsidiaries is another phase of our strategic plan to expand direct sales operations into key countries.” He added, “Establishing these subsidiaries brings us in direct contact with our customers, and will enable us to better understand their needs and enable our mutual growth.”

Sameer Wadheera, General Manager of InMode India, brings over 15 years of experience as Country Manager in the aesthetics industry. “The market for InMode’s products in India is huge, and our technology is perfectly suited for patients in the region. We are placing special emphasis on the market for women’s health and wellness, as we have over 40,000 gynecologists.”

Dennis Cronje, the newly appointed General Manager of InMode Australia-New Zealand, who previously served as Country Manager for Cynosure Inc, brings an extensive sales and marketing background to this position. Dennis stated, “I am very excited to be joining InMode at this time of expansion and growth. The Australian and New Zealand markets are large opportunity areas and are a strong strategic fit with InMode’s portfolio of minimally invasive technologies which address the needs of plastic surgery, cosmetic dermatology and gynecology markets.”

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency (“RF”) technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments.

