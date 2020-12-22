Ingenion Medical Limited, today, announces it has been awarded nearly £100,000 in grant funding from Innovate UK, the country’s innovation agency.

Ingenion will use the proceeds over the next six months to gain a CE Mark for its CymActive urinary catheter, a novel medical device to treat male patients suffering from chronic urinary retention.

Ingenion’s CEO Edward Cappabianca said, “Our technology’s proprietary, patent-pending magnetic valve lets patients control their urination, without surgery or drugs.”

The device, designed to work with the body’s natural defences, is expected to reduce the incidence of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs), significant contributors to hospital acquired infections and patient mortality.

Alistair Taylor, Chairman of Ingenion Medical, added, “This is an excellent opportunity for Ingenion to advance technology to benefit urinary retention patients. We anticipate the CymActive catheter will be first from our innovation pipeline to launch. We are committed to improving the health and quality of life for men and women suffering from urinary control dysfunctions.”