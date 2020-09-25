The company has developed the CoLink system to address all types of traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the calcaneus

The CoLink Cfx calcaneal fixation system is a versatile collection of low-profile plates. (Credit: Business Wire)

Medical devices maker In2Bones Global has introduced its new CoLink Cfx calcaneal fixation system in the US.

The CoLink system, which integrates low-profile plates, has been designed to address all types of traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the calcaneus (heel bone).

In2Bones’ fixation system features four titanium plate families

The new fixation system comprises four titanium plate families along with locking, non-locking and cancellous screws, as well as full instrumentation for guided use.

The low-profile and ultra-thin titanium plates are anatomically modeled as per the specific patient anatomy, helping to eliminate excessive bending that can cause structural weakening of the metal and increase the operative time.

A type II anodisation finish provides CoLink Cfx plates with a smoother surface than standard colour anodisation used in traditional plates.

The system includes minimal prominence at the plate and screw head interface to deliver additional protection against soft tissue irritation.

In2Bones has designed MIS plates and MIS extended plates for use in minimally invasive surgeries, as well as eliminate large incision and known risks linked with healing and scar prominence.

The company offers perimeter fracture plates for implantation via a traditional lateral incision that covers the entire fracture pattern in severe calcaneal fractures.

In2Bones’ osteotomy plates are said to leverage an advanced first-to-market guided system to help surgeons achieve better stability with Z-shaped osteotomies for lateral column lengthening procedures.

In February this year, In2Bones Global announced the launch of its Avenger Radial Head prosthesis system in the US.

Based in Memphis of Tennessee, n2Bones is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and distribution of medical devices to treat disorders and injuries of the upper and lower extremities.