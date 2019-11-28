Earlier this month, the platform made a clinical debut in Chicago to assist with a scoliosis procedure

Image: ImmersiveTouch to launch new VR imaging platform at upcoming Radiology event in US. Photo: Courtesy of JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash.

ImmersiveTouch has launched ImmersiveView 3.0, a new platform that allows physicians to simultaneously combine patient computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) and virtual reality (VR) for personalised surgical planning.

ImmersiveTouch claims that its ImmersiveView 3.0 has a high degree of accuracy combined with a simple use of VR interface. Earlier this month, the platform made a clinical debut in Chicago to assist with a scoliosis procedure. The surgeon used both MR and CT scans to evaluate the spinal deformity.

Using ImmersiveView 3.0, the surgeon is claimed to have been able to better understand the relationship between bone and nerve at its point of most compression.

ImmersiveView 3.0 offers full 3D depth perception of medical imaging

With advances in imaging in the last 15 years, three-dimensional (3D) recreations of anatomy have been possible, but they could only be viewed on a two-dimensional (2D) display, limiting the ability to fully interact with the total model and assess the patient’s anatomy.

The new technology is claimed to have overcome this limitation by providing the surgeon and clinician with full 3D depth perception of medical imaging in a VR display.

ImmersiveTouch CEO Jay Banerjee said: “Since our inception, it has been our vision to provide world-class virtual reality based imaging tools that optimize workflows and provide increased access to critical information, ultimately enabling physicians to perform highly delicate procedures with greater speed and precision.”

The company further claims that as per a recent publication in the Journal of Digital Imaging, linear and angular measurements acquired within the ImmersiveView VR environment are equivalent to those made physically, independent of the shape or complexity of the objects.

ImmersiveTouch is also planning to showcase the new technology at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2019 Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago between 1 and 6 December.