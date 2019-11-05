Hologic’s new SureAccess balloon technology enables physicians to access a variety of uterine cavities effortlessly

Image: Definity cervical dilator. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Hologic, a medical technology company focused on women’s health, has launched Definity cervical dilator, to advance gynaecological procedures.

The company has designed the new cervical dilator in partnership with CrossBay Medical, to facilitate effortless access of uterine cavities.

Hologic GYN surgical solutions research & development vice president Lucas Churchill said: “Physicians have been relying on dilation technology that is mostly unchanged from the original cervical dilator invented in 1879.

“We’re committed to identifying unmet needs of our customers and are proud to deliver significant advancements to one of the most commonly used devices in gynaecology. In addition, the Definity dilator is a great example of our ability to leverage strategic partnerships to deliver technological innovations that advance women’s health.”

Definity dilator makes use of SureAccess balloon technology

Hologic said that the Definity dilator makes use of SureAccess balloon technology to avoid multiple passes, minimise false tracking, and reduce cervical injuries in patients with challenging cervical anatomies.

In addition, the device is set to prevent the need for using a tenaculum and helps reduce the patient discomfort and risk of perforation during dilation.

The company has rolled out the Definity dilator in multiple sizes including 5mm, 7mm and 9mm, to serve a wide variety of procedures.

Furthermore, Hologic is intended to showcase its new dilation device, along with the portfolio of existing surgical solutions at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) annual meeting, in November 2019.

Hologic global medical affairs medical director and vice president Edward Evantash said: “Physicians frequently encounter variable cervical anatomy, which can create risk and increase discomfort for patients and time delay with procedures.

“The Definity dilator is an innovative alternative to fixed size dilators for a range of intrauterine procedures. This gives physicians more confidence in the dilation process so they can focus on their procedures, not accessing the cavity.”