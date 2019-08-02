SuperSonic Imagine provides an ultrasound platform whose exclusive UltraFast technology has given rise to new imaging methods

Image: Hologic has acquired 46% stake in French firm SuperSonic Imagine. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Hologic, a major women’s health firm, has acquired 46% stake in French ultrasound medical imaging firm SuperSonic Imagine.

As part of shares sale agreement, Hologic’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Hologic Hub has purchased around 46% of shares from Bpifrance, Andera Partners, Auriga Partners, Mérieux Participations and CDC PME Croissance in SuperSonic Imagine.

The acquisition of stake in SuperSonic Imagine follows the completion of exclusive negotiations, which were initially started in June this year.

As per terms of the binding offer, Hologic agreed to pay €1.50 (1.23) per share of SuperSonic Imagine, which accounts around $39m (£32m) for all outstanding shares or about $42m (£34m) with assumption of all outstanding options with an exercise price lower than €1.50 are exercised.

French ultrasound products provider SuperSonic Imagine

Based in Aix-en-Provence, SuperSonic Imagine is involved in the designing, development and marketing of an advanced ultrasound platform for the customers.

The company produces Aixplorer range, including Aixplorer MACH 30 that features UltraFast technology.

UltraFast technology adds all imaging modes, including ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu, to deliver better performance.

ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which is the first developed UltraFast mode, allows doctors to view and instantly analyse tissue stiffness, a significant factor in the diagnosis of multiple conditions.

The products of SuperSonic Imagine are said to compliment Viera wireless and handheld ultrasound scanner, which Hologic is commercialising via development and distribution agreement with Clarius Mobile Health.

With operations in more than 80 countries, SuperSonic Imagine mainly markets its products in China, the US and France.

Hologic breast and skeletal health solutions division president Pete Valenti said: “We are very pleased to take this important step in the process of acquiring SuperSonic Imagine, and are excited to begin integrating the company’s best-in-class ultrasound technology, products and people with Hologic’s broader resources for the benefit of women’s breast health.”

In September 2018, Hologic agreed to acquire Focal Therapeutics, a privately-held medical device company, for $125m (£103m) in cash.