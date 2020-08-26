Acessa Health develops minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic fibroids

Medical technology company Hologic has agreed to acquire women’s health company Acessa Health for around $80m in cash.

The deal also includes contingent payments based on future revenue growth.

Acessa Health focuses on the advancement of minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic fibroids.

Acessa ProVu is a fully integrated laparoscopic system that helps to treat benign uterine fibroids

Acessa Health sells the Acessa ProVu fully integrated laparoscopic system, which integrates radiofrequency ablation with advanced intra-abdominal ultrasound visualisation and guidance mapping.

The laparoscopic system helps physicians to efficiently and safely treat women with symptomatic, benign uterine fibroids.

According to the company, clinical studies have demonstrated that the Acessa ProVu system is a safe and minimally invasive alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy.

Acessa Health president, CEO and co-founder Kim Rodriguez said: “The Acessa Health team is exceedingly passionate about providing women with more options to address their symptomatic uterine fibroids.

“Now, under Hologic’s leadership and with their commercial presence, the Acessa ProVu system can more rapidly become the standard of care and greatly benefit more women.”

The Acessa ProVu system is said to complement Hologic’s MyoSure products that are used for hysteroscopic removal of fibroids found in the uterine cavity.

Uterine fibroids, also called uterine leiomyomas or myomas, leads to heavy menstrual bleeding, pain and frequent urination. It will also result in missed work time and limit normal daily activities.

Hologic chairman, president and CEO Steve MacMillan said: “Acessa Health provides best-in-class technology that improves patient outcomes and is an excellent fit with our GYN Surgical business.

“This exciting tuck-in acquisition is consistent with our capital deployment goals, will be accretive to our revenue growth rate, and provides an attractive return on invested capital.”

In August 2019, Hologic acquired a 46% stake in French ultrasound medical imaging firm SuperSonic Imagine.