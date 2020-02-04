Global medical technology leader Hillrom today announced the commercial launch of the new Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs® 4400, an easy-to-use next-generation vital signs device ideal for ambulatory and emergency department settings.

With its critical blood-pressure averaging feature, the new Spot Vital Signs 4400 device helps quickly and accurately detect hypertension1 while digitally capturing other key vitals – temperature, pulse rate and pulse oximetry – in less than one minute.2 Vitals information can easily be sent to the patient’s electronic medical record.

“The Spot Vital Signs 4400 device offers a more efficient way to capture, access and document patient vitals than existing devices so clinicians can focus on what matters most—their patients,” said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. “Integrating blood pressure averaging is a big advantage for caregivers, who will now have access to this key datapoint with the touch of a button, and can help diagnose hypertension more quickly and accurately.”

The Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400 device is initially available in the United States and Canada, and will expand globally over the course of 2020.