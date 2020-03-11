The new JV will operate under the name of Henry Schein in Spain and Portugal

Henry Schein and Casa Schmidt have created new JV to serve dental professionals (Credit: Pixabay/Ri Butov)

Henry Schein has collaborated with Casa Schmidt for the creation of a new joint venture (JV) for dental professionals in Spain and Portugal.

The new JV, which will operate under the name of Henry Schein in Spain and Portugal, will offer new solutions and technologies to health care professionals to better treat patients.

Henry Schein board chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman said: “Casa Schmidt has a rich history spanning more than 100 years of serving dental professionals in Spain and Portugal.

“We expect that Henry Schein España will offer an expanded array of products and services to current customers of both companies and deepen our penetration in these markets.”

The new JV will provide Henry Schein’s comprehensive portfolio of business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions

The new company will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions from Henry Schein to its customers.

The JV will also be comprised of Casa Schmidt’s lines of business, including Schmidt Dental Solutions that provides dental products and services to dental offices, laboratories, universities, and hospitals in Spain and Portugal.

It will also include Servimed that offers technical support to dental practitioners and serves dental specialties such as oral surgeons and orthodontists. The Importación Dental Especialidades, a company that has expertise in implantology and orthodontics, will also be included in the joint venture.

A majority stake in the JV will be owned by Henry Schein. The senior management from Henry Schein and Casa Schmidt will serve as the management team for the JV, with Henry Schein’s Juan Molina acting as its managing director.

Subject to approval by Spain’s National Commission of Markets and Competition, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Schmidt Dental Solutions CEO Federico Schmidt Reparaz said: “Operating as Casa Schmidt and more recently as Schmidt Dental Solutions, our company has continually grown to meet the unique and specialized needs of dental practitioners while also becoming one of the most highly regarded full-service dental distributors serving the dental market.”

Casa Schmidt is a full-service dental distributor, which provides over 55,000 consumable merchandise and dental products. Based in Madrid, Casa Schmidt employs around 240 employees and 19 locations.

Since 1990, Henry Schein has been serving dental professionals in Spain and Portugal by offering both branded and private-label products and services.

