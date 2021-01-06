The acquisition enables the US medical division of Henry Schein to enter into the home medical equipment and supplies market

Henry Schein buys majority stake in PRISM. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Henry Schein, a provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, has acquired a majority stake in Prism Medical Products (PRISM).

Established in 2006, in Elkin, North Carolina, PRISM is a provider of specialty home medical supplies, focused on advanced wound care products.

The firm operates through its office locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and ten fulfilment centres across the US.

With the transaction, Henry Schein is expected to enter into the home medical equipment and supplies market, through its US medical division Henry Schein Medical.

PRISM will operate as a subsidiary of Henry Schein Medical.

PRISM serves a network of wound care clinics

Currently, PRISM serves a network of wound care clinics, along with clinics in primary care, ostomy, podiatry, rehabilitation and physical therapy, general and plastic surgery, dermatology, and vascular medicine.

Also, the company delivers products directly to the patient’s home and has a team of professionals for insurance, billing, client care, and account management.

PRISM claims that it offers around 4,000 different items from more than 30 manufacturers, with wound-care products accounting for 90% of its shipments.

Henry Schein is a distributor of health care products and services that support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics.

Henry Schein chief executive officer Stanley M Bergman said: “Expanding beyond our core base of office-based physicians and entering the home health market has been a long-standing strategic goal of Henry Schein’s medical business, and with PRISM we have the ideal partner with a strong brand and a complementary business model.

“This partnership expands Henry Schein Medical’s continuum-of-care delivery model and allows us to move closer and to interact directly with patients. It also strengthens our relationships with the physicians who prescribe home medical supplies.