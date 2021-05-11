The investment will also allow the company to expand its clinical services offered to at-risk organisations

The financing round is led by Echo Health Ventures. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based healthcare technology company Heartbeat Health has secured $20m in Series B funding to expand its virtual heart care capabilities.

The financing round, which was led by Echo Health Ventures, included participants such as DaVita Venture Group and existing investors such as .406 Ventures, Optum Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Designer Fund and Max Ventures.

Heartbeat provides virtual-first cardiovascular disease prevention and management to enhance clinical experience, health outcomes and minimise costs.

The Heartbeat virtual-first platform integrates telemedicine, diagnostic coordination, medication management, lifestyle guidance, and stakeholder engagement to deliver data-powered patient and provider experience.

Heartbeat Health co-founder and CEO Dr Jeff Wessler said: “We’ve built a remarkable virtual-first platform to standardize and scale cardiovascular care for patients who need it the most.

“By working with at-risk organizations our model has focused on improving clinical outcomes at lower costs and provides a much-needed data-driven approach to this growing field of virtual care.”

Heartbeat Health will use the investment to boost product research and development, in addition to expanding its clinical services offered to at-risk organisations.

Heartbeat stated that it is now focusing on scaling virtual and value-based cardiovascular care to at risk groups.

Heartbeat Health co-founder and CTO Nayan Jain said: “The platform and services work together seamlessly by using data to uncover guidance that can not only treat individuals at-risk, but to help entire populations living with heart disease – and that is a big idea worth pursuing.”

Heartbeat claims to have delivered care to more than 20,000 patients in the US.

The New York City-headquartered company has raised a funding of more than $30m to deliver engaging heart care.