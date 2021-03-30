UAL-Chip is a patent-pending lab-on-chip (LOC) technology, designed for the rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Researchers from Seven Oaks General Hospital invented UAL-Chip. (Credit: Belova59 from Pixabay.)

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly-owned subsidiary My Health Logic, has entered into a license agreement with a third party for an exclusive global license to the UAL-Chip technology.

Capable of being used in a smartphone connected, the hand-held device will advance the automation, digitisation and personalisation in CKD testing.

Under the license agreement, the company will develop, manufacture the products that incorporate the licensed technology, and market them in the US and Canada within six months after receiving regulatory approval.

Also, the company is responsible for obtaining all the required governmental approvals for the development and manufacturing activities.

The UAL-Chip technology has been developed by a team of nephrologists at Seven Oaks General Hospital, including Dr. Navdeep Tangri, Dr. Paul Komenda, and Dr. Claudio Rigatto, along with biomedical engineering LOC expert Dr. Francis Lin.

UAL-Chip leverages microfluidic technology to test for the albumin levels in urine and provide results to users and their healthcare practitioners’ smartphones, within five minutes.

My Health Logic’s MATLOC device, a hand-held POC device currently under development, will collect the data and stores it on the My Health Logic continued care platform.

Currently, regulatory approvals are being pursued with Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through an accelerated 510K pathway.

UAL-Chip lead inventor Dr. Francis Lin said: “Our lab-on-chip platform can give accurate results rivalling central laboratories in precision but in an accessible, low cost and rapid form usable in the home, fulfilling the dream of true point-of-care diagnosis and personalized medicine.”

UAL-Chip co-inventor Dr. Claudio Rigatto said: “CKD is common, costly and harmful for patients and communities. It is also under-recognised.

“Bringing the CKD diagnosis into the home is a disruptive approach that could bridge the screening gap for millions of patients, allowing early detection and treatment, preventing harms for millions, and reducing health costs by billions.”