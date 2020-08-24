The partnership will assess the impact of AI-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions to optimize utilisation of therapeutics in CKD

RenalytixAI collaborates with AstraZeneca. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

RenalytixAI and AstraZeneca have announced a partnership to further improve outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and its complications.

It will be carried out in coordination with the Mount Sinai Health System.

Improving outcomes for CKD patients is the first stage of the partnership between the two companies to improve patient outcomes for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, through development of precision medicine strategies.

CKD is a serious, progressive condition defined by decreased kidney function, and is often associated with an increased risk of metabolic and hematologic complications, including hyperkalemia, rise in levels of potassium in the blood, and anaemia.

In the initial stage, the collaboration will leverage KidneyIntelX, an artificial intelligence-backed in vitro diagnostic platform to evaluate the improvement in patients with CKD and its complications.

The first stage is aimed at improving parameter-based standard-of-care for optimal usage of existing and new therapeutics by leveraging the KidneyIntelX testing platform and care management software.

RenalytixAI board member Barbara Murphy said: “We believe this collaboration will define how we can leverage KidneyIntelX to improve the care and outcomes for patients affected by chronic diseases, such as kidney disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

“By using a more personalized approach, our initial goal is to help realize improved outcomes for more than 240,000 patients with chronic kidney disease within the Mount Sinai Health System.”

RenalytixAI and AstraZeneca will leverage KidneyIntelX to improve CKD therapies

RenalytixAI and AstraZeneca will leverage KidneyIntelX to improve the existing potassium-binding therapeutics and other approved products in CKD through early identification of previously hidden high-risk patient groups.

KidneyIntelX is a diagnostic platform designed to employ the advanced artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and extensive personalised patient data to generate a unique patient risk score.

Developed by Mount Sinai faculty, KidneyIntelX technology has been licensed to RenalytixAI.

The collaboration will evaluate the impact of AI-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions to optimise the use of therapeutics in CKD under current standard of care protocols.

AstraZeneca US renal-cardio vice president Tarek Rabah said: “This collaborative approach reflects the shared vision of AstraZeneca and RenalytixAI to develop meaningful solutions to tackle significant challenges in healthcare in a holistic way.

“We are committed to revolutionizing kidney care by continuing to drive innovation. An important component of our work is identifying patients with significant unmet need and providing them with more personalized interventions.”

RenalytixAI is a commercial-stage artificial intelligence-backed in vitro diagnostics company, engaged in optimising clinical management to improve the outcomes and reduce the healthcare costs for CKD patients.