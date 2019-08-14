Hamilton Health Care System chose the PrisMax system to further enhance its critical care services, including the ability to treat area patients who develop AKI

Image: Baxter’s PrisMax system offers innovative technology used in the intensive care unit (ICU). Photo: Courtesy of Hamilton Medical.

Hamilton Health Care System, a top 10% national hospital provider in overall health care according to CareChex medical quality ratings, and Baxter International, a global leader in acute care, today announced that Hamilton is the first health system in the US to use Baxter’s new PrisMax system.

Designed with real-world input from more than 650 healthcare providers around the world, Baxter’s PrisMax system offers innovative technology used in the intensive care unit (ICU) to treat patients with acute kidney injury (AKI), which can be life-threatening.

Hamilton Health Care System chose the PrisMax system to further enhance its critical care services, including the ability to treat area patients who develop AKI. PrisMax includes new digital health features that allow hospitals to connect the system to electronic medical record (EMR) platforms. This enables straightforward integration of information from PrisMax to the EMR, allowing ICU nurses to spend less time manually documenting treatment data, while reducing the risk of transcription errors.

“Hamilton is excited to be the first U.S. hospital to adopt this innovative technology in continuous renal replacement therapy,” said Elwyn Clark, D.O., director, Critical Care Medicine at Hamilton. “We value our partnership with the Baxter team for training, education, and continuous improvement of our therapy offerings in the ICU. Baxter’s new PrisMax device should reduce workload on our nurses and allow them to spend more time on patient care.”

“I am impressed by the collaborative and close coordination of care between intensivists and nephrologists at Hamilton,” said Brian Tufts, Baxter’s U.S. lead for Acute Therapies. “The Hamilton team is truly bringing world-class care to a community setting in northern Georgia and Baxter is proud to support their leading patient care approach with our products and services.”

Source: Company Press Release.