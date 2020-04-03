Based in Munich, enicor is the manufacturer of ClotPro next-generation whole blood coagulation testing system

Haemonetics has acquired German company enicor. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

Medical technology company Haemonetics has acquired German company enicor for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Munich, enicor manufactures ClotPro next-generation whole blood coagulation testing system.

The ClotPro is claimed to be an advanced viscoelastic diagnostic device that delivers more assays compared to other hemostasis analysers on the market.

Haemonetics president Stew Strong said: “The system’s strength in lab-based testing coupled with the TEG 5000 Hemostasis Analyzer and the TEG 6s Hemostasis Analyzer’s site-of-care technology helps us provide customers with a wide range of offerings in some of the most critical areas of medicine.”

The ClotPro system features an advanced active tip technology

The ClotPro system features a unique active tip technology, which helps to eliminate the requirement for manual pipetting.

The design of the system enables to minimise error, as well as allows to avoid the reagent handling.

In 2019, the company secured CE mark approval for the ClotPro system and is currently marketed in select European and Asia Pacific markets. At present, the ClotPro system is not marketed in the US.

enicor CEO and founder Dr Andreas Calatzis said: “With its leadership position in whole blood coagulation testing and its global reach, Haemonetics is the ideal company to accelerate clinical adoption and further develop our technology.

“This will also provide our employees with an even greater opportunity to deliver innovation while advancing care for healthcare providers and ultimately patients.”

Calatzis will join Haemonetics as the vice president, general manager for enicor where he will work with Haemonetics’ research and development and clinical functions.

Haemonetics provides a suite of advanced hematology products and solutions for its customers. It offers blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

