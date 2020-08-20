Guardian systems were implanted in four patients, in a period of 3 days and all the patients have been discharged from the hospital without any complications

Guardian is a cardiac monitoring and alerting system. (Credit: Reaper DZ from Pixabay.)

Angel Medical Systems, a portfolio of company of Jasper Capital, has announced the implantation of its commercial heart attack alarm system, dubbed Guardian system, patients.

The company said that Guardian systems were implanted in four patients in Singapore, in a period of 3 days and all the patients have been discharged from the hospital without any complications.

The implanting procedures were led by a team of cardiologists at Farrer Hospital in Singapore under the supervision of Dato Dr. Leslie Lam. AngelMed technical team supported the medical team in Singapore through video conferencing, clearing the path for future implants through telemedicine.

Jasper Capital principal partner Masoud Bassiri said: “Jasper Capital searches and seeks companies that have immense growth potential by utilizing our funds as well as our vast network of highly qualified leads worldwide.

“We are pleased that AngelMed’s success proves our approach and strategy of leveraging our strengths to assist our portfolio companies in an accelerated leap to success. We aspire to add value to our portfolio companies by leveraging our experience and global reach.”

Guardian heart attack alarm system system comprises a implant similar to a pacemaker

Guardian is a cardiac monitoring and alerting system capable of detecting the early warning signs of heart attacks for people with heart disease or at risk for heart attacks.

The Guardian system comprises a implant similar to a pacemaker, to be placed inside the body for continuous examination of the heart signal for rapid changes during a resting heart rate.

If an event is indicated, the implanted device will rapidly alert the person with a vibration and connects with the Guardian pager device to help them to quickly contact the doctor or emergency services.

The pager device is capable of wirelessly transmitting data to doctors and hospitals, and enabling early intervention and treatment.

The company claimed that its Guardian system is the first-and-only technology that offers continuous real-time alerting of heart attacks.

The system is said to detect silent heart attacks, which are prevalent in women, elderly, diabetics, along with reducing pre-Emergency Room (ER) delay, prevents heart muscle form damaging, reduces false positive ER visits, and improves quality-of-life for patients.

AngelMedical Systems founder and chairman David Fischell said: “We are excited to see that our early partnership with Jasper Capital has resulted in the world’s first commercial implant of our new flagship product, the AngelMed Guardian.

“The network and geographic reach of Jasper, especially in Singapore and Australia, contributed to this successful OUS launch of the product.”