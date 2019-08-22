Patients seeking liver function testing have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial using GKD's microfluidic point-of-care device, the MultiNostic

Image: Group K Diagnostics and Health Network Laboratories begin clinical trial. Photo: Courtesy of dream designs/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Group K Diagnostics (GKD), a biotechnology innovator aiming to transform the diagnostic process, and Health Network Laboratories (HNL), a leader in high quality, innovative laboratory medicine services, announce a collaboration to bring improved clinical experiences to patients and caregivers alike.

Patients seeking liver function testing have the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial using GKD’s microfluidic point-of-care device, the MultiNostic. The technology promises accurate results in 20 minutes or less, using blood from only a simple finger stick.

“This collaboration is another step in our work to bring an improved clinical experience to more people,” said Brianna Wronko, CEO and founder of GKD. “HNL is just as committed to this objective, and we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring truly cutting-edge technology to the Lehigh Valley community.”

The clinical trial will substantiate the MultiNostic’s accuracy and effectiveness. In addition, the impact on operational efficiencies and the resulting clinical implications will be analyzed. In a clinical setting, the MultiNostic is expected to allow patients to receive appropriate care sooner and reduce the extent of the providers’ administrative functions. The technology’s turnaround time and decreased administrative burden will enable the provider to impact the patient experience.

“Typical clinical trials for medical devices focus on producing data. Although important, this single focus overlooks the operational influence of the technology,” said Matt Sorrentino, Acting CEO and President of HNL. “In working with GKD, HNL continues its legacy of innovation. This latest technology advancement may transform how and where certain diagnostic tests are performed.”

To participate in the free clinical trial, patients 18 years or older can sign up at two of HNL’s Patient Service Centers. The Patient Service Centers participating in the trial are located at 1630 N. Cedar Crest Boulevard and 3219-B Schoenersville Road and Avenue C.

This device is for investigational use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

Source: Company Press Release