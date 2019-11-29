Genetron S5 semiconductor-based NGS system will help detect changes in pH value in nucleotides

Image: Genetron S5 desktop medium-throughput semiconductor-based NGS system. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Precision oncology company Genetron Health has secured approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its semiconductor-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) system.

The approval allows the company to provide the new Genetron S5 desktop medium-throughput semiconductor-based NGS system for clinical applications.

Genetron has developed the new semiconductor-based NGS system for the detection of changes in pH value in nucleotides.

Without using fluorescence or camera scanning, the Genetron S5 is claimed to deliver fast and simple with a small sample size.

Genetron S5 system is designed for early screening, diagnosis, treatment guidance and continuous monitoring

The new NGS system will leverage high-speed semiconductor sequencing technology to generate high-quality sequencing data, helping laboratory technicians to go from DNA library to data within 24 hours.

Genetron S5 is based on the company’s patented One-Step Seq method, which enables preparation of quality libraries within 1.5 hours from as little as 10ng input samples.

Genetron Health co-founder and CEO Sizhen Wang said: “The approval of GENETRON S5 provides another excellent choice for clinical laboratories and adds another powerful instrument for the standardization of molecular diagnosis.

“GENETRON S5 will deliver high-quality laboratory testing while providing data for clinical use and precision medicine in a much faster manner.”

The new NGS system can be used in early screening, diagnosis, treatment guidance and continuous monitoring.

Genetron Health’s diagnostic assays can be used for the detection of gliomas, lung cancer, urothelial cancer, breast cancer and thyroid cancer.

Wang further added: “Since our establishment, Genetron Health has explored new technology and areas of application while adapting to changes in the industry landscape to improve precision medicine in China.”

