The new kit demonstrated to achieve more than 90% correlation rate between biopsied embryos and testing spent culture media

Image: PerkinElmer has introduced PG-Seq rapid non-invasive PGT-A kit. Photo: courtesy of fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

US-based PerkinElmer has launched PG-Seq Rapid non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) kit.

The new PG-Seq, which serves as an alternative to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) embryo biopsies, has been designed to test spent embryo culture media for chromosomal abnormalities during IVF treatment.

PerkinElmer’s new genetic test will help detect viable embryos, helping to avoid the transfer or storage of embryos with an incorrect number of chromosomes.

According to the company, PGT-A generally needs a biopsy of a developing embryo by creating an opening in the outer coating prior to the removal and testing of a few cells.

Recent studies have demonstrated that an embryo releases small amounts of DNA into the culture media in which it is growing, enabling to genetically test the surrounding fluid.

The company’s PG-Seq rapid non-invasive PGT-A kit has been developed for this type of sample, helping embryos to remain fully intact.

Leveraging the expertise of biopsy-based PG-Seq kit 2, the new non-invasive kit tests the spent embryo culture media to precisely detect aneuploidies and structural rearrangements such as unbalanced translocations and segmental errors.

PerkinElmer diagnostics vice president Dr Masoud Toloue said: “Data from a global network of 15 laboratories who have provided samples, shows it is possible to achieve more than 90% correlation between results of biopsied embryo and spent embryo culture media with the PG-Seq Rapid Non-Invasive PGT kit.

“By eliminating the risks associated with performing a cell biopsy, PGT-A becomes more broadly accessible. IVF providers can significantly increase the likelihood of successful embryo transfers and reduce time to pregnancy.”

PerkinElmer will exhibit the PG-Seq Rapid Non-Invasive PGT-A kit and other next-generation workflow solutions at the 75th annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress in Philadelphia, which will be held from 12 to 16 October.

In 2017, PerkinElmer acquired German firm Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics for around $1.3bn.