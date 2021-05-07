Zionexa mainly develops and commercialises in-vivo biomarkers to guide targeted therapies in oncology

GE Healthcare has acquired in-vivo biomarkers developer Zionexa. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Medical technology company GE Healthcare has acquired French in-vivo oncology and neurology biomarkers developer Zionexa for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Aubière, Zionexa is mainly engaged in the development and commercialisation of in-vivo biomarkers to guide targeted therapies in oncology.

The company also provides Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F-18) PET imaging agent, which already secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cerianna is used as an adjunct to biopsy for the identification of estrogen receptor (ER) positive lesions, thereby helping in the treatment selection for patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

Since December last year, Cerianna has been commercially available in the US and can be used by around 25% of the relevant patient population.

GE Healthcare’s pharmaceutical diagnostics business intends to scale Cerianna by leveraging its molecular imaging supply chain, R&D, medical affairs, market access, regulatory, quality and commercial expertise to make the PET imaging agent available to a minimum of 75% of patients by 2023.

GE Healthcare pharmaceutical diagnostics president and CEO Kevin O’Neill said: “Like GE Healthcare, Zionexa’s products are aimed at enabling more precise diagnosis, improved treatment decision-making and ultimately better clinical outcomes for patients.

“This acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to enabling precision health and providing innovations that support oncologists, nuclear medicine specialists and other physicians throughout a cancer patient’s journey, from initial screening and diagnosis to informing therapy selection and monitoring the effectiveness of treatment.”

Under the deal, Zionexa’s 24 employees in France and the US will be shifted to GE Healthcare.

GE Healthcare is also planning to recruit up to 70 new employees within the company’s US pharmaceutical diagnostics team, which is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The company’s pharmaceutical diagnostics imaging agents are said to be used in three patient procedures every second globally across MRI, X-ray/CT, ultrasound and nuclear medicine imaging.