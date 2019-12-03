GE Healthcare’s investment in CMR Surgical, further demonstrates its commitment to improve outcomes for healthcare providers and therapy innovators around the world

Image: GE Healthcare invests in CMR Surgical. Photo: Courtesy of CMR Surgical Ltd.

CMR Surgical, the Company developing, manufacturing and marketing the next-generation surgical robotic system, Versius, notes the disclosure by GE Healthcare of its minority participation in the recent $240 million Series C financing round.

GE Healthcare’s investment in CMR Surgical, further demonstrates its commitment to improve outcomes for healthcare providers and therapy innovators around the world. This investment underlines the vision of both companies to bring the benefits of minimal access surgery to more patients around the world which can lead to less trauma during procedures and faster recovery times.

Martin Frost, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, said: “We are delighted to have attracted investment from GE Healthcare, one of the world’s most respected healthcare companies, to bring advanced technologies to market in a way that has the potential to benefit surgeons and their patients.”

GE Healthcare shares CMR Surgical’s vision of making minimal access surgery available to all,” stated Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Image Guided Therapies at GE Healthcare. “We see the Versius surgical robotic system being a key ‘guiding companion’ for surgeons as they pursue minimal access surgery. Along with GE Healthcare’s advanced, high-quality imaging, digital and artificial intelligence tools, we can bring minimal access surgery to more people. CMR Surgical and GE Healthcare both have the potential to transform the way surgeries are performed worldwide and this investment underlines the shared ambition to do so.”

GE Healthcare is currently present in operating rooms around the world, with the OEC portfolio of surgical imaging systems. The OEC systems provide real-time imaging to guide surgeons during procedures, enabling them to “see” inside a patient.

CMR Surgical recently announced its first commercial installations of the Versius surgical robotic system. Versius is a small, modular, and cost-effective robotic system designed to help surgeons and healthcare providers bring the benefits of minimal access surgery to patients around the world.

Source: Company Press Release