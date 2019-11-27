The programme is based on Edison, GE Healthcare’s secure intelligence platform

Image: The new developer programme is aimed to accelerate the adoption of AI across health systems. GE Healthcare Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Healthcare has unveiled the Edison developer programme in a move to easily integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-driven applications into existing healthcare workflows.

The new developer programme is based on the company’s secure intelligence platform Edison and is aimed to accelerate the adoption of AI across health systems.

According to the company, the programme reveals many potential capabilities of the Edison platform, including secure device connectivity, data aggregation for clinical context, advanced visualisation, workflow and AI orchestration, as well as a rich set of AI capabilities for data traceability, curation, annotation, model training and inferencing.

These services are expected to reduce the complexity of developing and integrating AI and data-based healthcare applications in clinical workflows.

GE Healthcare president and CEO Kieran Murphy said: “We introduced Edison just one year ago at RSNA to help health providers take advantage of data in new and significant ways.

“With the introduction of the Edison Developer Program, and a suite of new intelligent applications and smart devices powered by Edison, we are building on that promise as we continue to work with partners to realize our collective goal of advancing the future of health.”

The programme also provides a rich set of healthcare services for developers, helping them in building innovations that improve operational and clinical outcomes.

GE Healthcare is associated with a range of AI and analytics innovators to deliver products for healthcare systems

Presently, GE Healthcare is working with various AI and analytics companies, including Arterys, iCAD, Koios Medical, MaxQ AI and Volpara to build products for healthcare systems using Edison.

GE Healthcare chief digital officer Amit Phadnis said: “The Edison Developer Program is unique in its deep technology integration and scaling through the workflow, opening the door to faster adoption by health systems.

“Bringing together leading technology providers, developers and academic institutions under a single, connected ecosystem will help our customers simplify and optimize data aggregation and orchestration of clinical and operational applications in ways that have the potential to create real impact from the bottom line to better patient outcomes.”

The company has also announced new, Edison-powered technologies, including smart devices and intelligent applications, across a variety of clinical areas.

GE Healthcare said that the new solutions have been designed to make data, insights and clinical context more accessible and actionable across the health system.

Recently, the company secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval for the deep learning image reconstruction (DLIR) engine as an upgrade to its Revolution Apex CT device in the US.