The TrueFidelity CT Images are intended to improve reading confidence across head, whole body and cardiovascular applications

Image: GE Healthcare unveils DLIR technology for Apex CT device. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Healthcare has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approval for the deep learning image reconstruction (DLIR) engine as an upgrade to its Revolution Apex CT device in the US.

DLIR is an advanced image reconstruction technology that uses a dedicated Deep Neural Network (DNN) to generate TrueFidelity CT images.

GE Healthcare MICT president and CEO Mike Barber said: “We are proud to usher in the next generation of image reconstruction. Our Deep Learning Image Reconstruction engine combines the ground truth image quality of filtered back projection (FBP) with the low dose capabilities of iterative reconstruction to produce TrueFidelity CT Images.

“These images offer outstanding image quality and restore noise texture to improve radiologists’ confidence in diagnosing a wide range of clinical cases.”

DLIR technology generates TrueFidelity CT images

The TrueFidelity CT images are set to improve reading confidence across a range of clinical applications, including head, whole body and cardiovascular, for patients of all ages.

In contrast to the current iterative reconstruction technology, the TrueFidelity CT Images technology is capable of elevating images with superior image quality performance, desired image sharpness and noise texture, without compromising dose performance, said the company.

GE Healthcare said that the US FDA has also approved three recently introduced additional CT applications – Bone VCAR, Thoracic VCAR with GSI Pulmonary Perfusion, and SnapShot Freeze 2.

The Bone VCAR and SnapShot Freeze 2 applications are developed under Edison platform, which is intended to accelerate the development and adoption of AI technology by providers to deliver faster, more precise care.

GE Healthcare global premium CT general manager Scott Schubert said: “Physicians that have reviewed our new TrueFidelity CT Images consistently say they are among the best CT images they have ever seen, and our 510(k)-reader study also demonstrated this improvement.

“Revolution Apex delivers CT technology innovations including the Quantix 160 x-ray tube and Deep Learning Image Reconstruction, and we are pleased to bring these innovations as optional upgrades to our Revolution CT users as well.”