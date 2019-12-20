Hitachi has been offering solutions using diagnostics imaging system, IT and electronic health record, since its launch of X-ray system in 1953

Image: Midtown West, the current global headquarters of Fujifilm in Tokyo. Credit: Mapio/Wikipedia.

Fujifilm has signed an agreement to acquire Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for around JPY179bn ($1.63bn).

The Tokyo-headquartered company is acquiring the business from Hitachi to boost the growth of its healthcare business. Prior to the acquisition, Hitachi will create a company and implement an absorption-type company split to help the new company absorb the business.

As part of the share purchase agreement, Fujifilm will purchase all the outstanding shares of the new company from Hitachi.

The company will further expand its medical systems business by applying its advanced image processing and AI technologies to Hitachi’s product portfolio.

Since its introduction of X-ray system in 1953, Hitachi has been offering solutions using diagnostics imaging system, IT and electronic health record to improve the quality of care and efficiency.

With a significant global presence, Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business offers a range of products, including CT, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound systems.

Fujifilm’s medical systems business, which covers diagnosis field, offers a range of medical diagnostic products and services.

The business offers products ranging from -ray, endoscopy, ultrasound to in-vitro diagnostics systems.

In the medical IT field, Fujifilm is focusing on the development of AI technologies to support diagnostic imaging workflows under the REiLI brand.

The acquisition of Hitachi’s business enables Fujifilm to serve as a one-stop total solution for its customers through providing CT, MRI diagnostics imaging, medical IT, in-vitro diagnostics and endoscopy solutions.

Acquisition will help Fujifilm to further expand its business in global market

Hitachi’s business will also help Fujifilm to further expand its business in the global market through cross-selling, as well as continue to develop and offer a range of products and services to meet the requirements in clinical settings.

Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in July 2020.

In October this year, Fujifilm Medical Systems USA – Endoscopy, a division of Fujifilm Healthcare, announced plans to unveil eight new endoscopes for ERCP, EUS, Colonoscopy, and Gastroscopy, including ESD, EUS, and ERCP activities.