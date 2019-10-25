The company intends to launch the new endoscopes and exhibit its endoscopic solutions at the American College of Gastroenterology’s Annual Meeting (ACG)

Image: Overview of Fujifilm’s Tokyo Midtown West building. Photo: Courtesy of Mapio/Wikipedia.

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA – Endoscopy, a division of Fujifilm Healthcare, has announced plans to unveil eight new endoscopes for ERCP, EUS, Colonoscopy, and Gastroscopy, including ESD, EUS, and ERCP activities.

The new endoscopes include ED-580XT Duodenoscope, EI-580BT Short Double Balloon Endoscope, EC-760P-V/L and EC-760S-V/L Colonoscopes, EG-760CT and EG-740N Gastroscopes, EG-580UT and EG-580UR Endoscopic Ultrasonic Scopes, and Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) devices.

Fujifilm Medical Systems USA – Endoscopy general manager Taisuke Fujita said: “We’re excited to debut our latest generation of endoscopes to the US market during ACG.

“The addition of these eight new endoscopes to our portfolio means we now offer a full line of core and interventional solutions for both hospitals and ASCs. These powerful tools are designed to aid clinicians during even the most challenging procedures and support optimal patient outcomes.”

The new endoscope devices are designed for effective ESD intervention procedures

The new ED-580XT Duodenoscope has been designed to combine optimal visual orientation with manoeuvrability and control to provide effective cannulation in the challenging Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) procedures.

ED-580XT features a removable single-use distal end cap which facilitates manual cleaning. The company has secured 510(K) approval from the US FDA for the device.

EI-580BT Short Double Balloon Endoscope is a double-balloon endoscopy Fujifilm has designed. The device has a 155cm working length and 3.2mm working channel diameter for use in altered anatomy.

Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for EI-580BT in the summer, and the product is now commercially available.

EC-760P-V/L and EC-760S-V/L Colonoscopes, EG-760CT and EG-740N Gastroscopes are the four new 700 Series endoscopes in the company’s Core GI portfolio. The 700 Series portfolio now comprises ultra-slim, standard, zoom, and therapeutic gastroscopes and slim, adult, standard and zoom colonoscopes.

The EG-580UT and EG-580UR Endoscopic Ultrasonic Scopes feature a high-resolution super CCD image sensor for sensitive and high-quality images. The scopes are designed with a small bending radius and short rigid section to facilitate easy access to targeted areas.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) devices are used with suitable endoscopes to help clinicians perform ESD interventions within the digestive tract.

The company intends to launch the new endoscopes and exhibit its full range of endoscopic imaging solutions at the American College of Gastroenterology’s Annual Meeting (ACG) at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Centre in San Antonio, Texas.