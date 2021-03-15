The rapid antigen test kit uses Fujifilm’s silver amplification immunochromatography method, which is based on silver amplification technology

Fujifilm introduces antigen test kit to diagnose Covid-19 infection. (Credit: FUJIFILM Corporation)

Fujifilm Europe has secured a CE certificate and introduced an antigen test kit to diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infection, which causes Covid-19.

The company is applying its silver amplification immunochromatography method, which is based on silver amplification technology used in the process of photo-developing. This is said to improve the sensitivity and speed of the test results.

Fujifilm claims that the system has been implemented by several Japanese medical institutions as a high-sensitivity antigen test that can identify viruses even when viral load is low at the onset of a disease.

The medical technology firm can confirm that even with SARS-CoV-2 antigen, a highly sensitive antigen test is feasible when silver amplification immunochromatography is applied. The test results are produced within 10-13 minutes.

Fujifilm Europe Medical Systems Division senior vice president Masaharu Fukumoto said: “During the pandemic, Fujifilm supported the global healthcare community in the complex management of the emergency.

“It did so through its diagnostic and IT/AI solutions so that Covid-19 patients could be treated with the utmost care and precision.

“Today, we can provide further support for the early detection of Covid-19, through a rapid antigen test that can provide a highly sensitive result for early detection.

“We used our proprietary silver amplification immunochromatographic method, that amplifies signal particles more than 100 times and increases the sensitivity, and has the potential to enhance detection in more asymptomatic patients carrying the Covid-19 virus an at an early stage.”

According to the company, its rapid antigen test uses nasopharyngeal swab samples and can be conducted within the community and clinical settings. The test is said to yield results faster than the current laboratory tests.