Enables patients, care teams, and providers to share data remotely and collaborate more efficiently

Image: FMCNA launches TheHub. Photo: Courtesy of Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation’s leading provider of kidney care products and services, has launched its new connected health platform called TheHub. The platform is comprised of three integrated applications that enable patients, care teams, and providers to better collaborate and monitor patient treatments.

TheHub further enhances the company’s remote monitoring capabilities for patients on home dialysis, encompassing all home modalities and technologies being used.

“This best-in-class solution offers a technology hub that improves the experience for patients and the entire care team,” said Jeff Burbank, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America. “The simple and streamlined experience supports our effort to advance and accelerate the adoption of home therapies while ensuring our patients stay well connected to their care teams.”

TheHub’s three applications, developed and rolled out as individual programs, are now fully integrated and include:

PatientHub helps patients manage their care and stay connected with their care team. Patients can submit daily treatment data, access lab results and medications, message their care team, order supplies, and access a community that offers peer-to-peer support.

CareTeamHub enables home therapy nurses to better care for their patients. Through daily monitoring and clinical decision support, the care team can catch potential issues earlier and intervene, giving home patients more confidence and personalized support.

ProviderHub offers physicians and advanced practitioners convenient, real-time access to medical records from their device of choice, whether a phone, tablet, or laptop/desktop. This new application also makes it easier to create notes, track visits, and sign orders.

“This new suite of cloud applications is making our connected health technologies easier to use for providers and patients,” said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America. “We know these new tools are essential to helping patients succeed on home therapies and are committed to ongoing improvement of our remote monitoring capabilities.”

To date, more than 15,000 patients have visited the PatientHub, submitting over two million flowsheets and 17,000 supply orders. More than 3,000 nurses have used the CareTeamHub to triage over one million daily treatment data records. More than 2,000 providers have used the ProviderHub, with over one million rounding notes submitted.

Research by FMCNA presented in the past year indicates that patients who actively use these connected health solutions have a 20 percent lower risk of hospitalization, higher transplantation rates, and stay on the modality longer.

As part of this commitment to advancing new connected health technologies, FMCNA previously announced a major strategic investment in BioIntelliSense, which is developing a medical grade data services platform for continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics, and algorithmic clinical insights.

TheHub platform will be on display in the Fresenius Kidney Care booth at the American Society of Nephrology’s Annual Meeting this November in Washington, D.C.

Source: Company Press Release