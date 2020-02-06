The Glucagon Emergency Kit is claimed to be a cost-effective alternative for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic episodes in people with diabetes

Glucagon Emergency Kit will assist patients experiencing severe hypoglycaemia (Credit: Business Wire)

Healthcare company Fresenius Kabi has introduced the Glucagon Emergency Kit for the treatment of low blood sugar patients in the US.

The Glucagon Emergency Kit is an FDA-approved and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic episodes in people with diabetes.

Glucagon Emergency Kit has been designed to be convenient and easy to use

Fresenius’ emergency medicine kit is comprised of Glucagon for Injection 1mg and a prefilled glass syringe with 1mL of Sterile Water for Injection, USP.

Glucagon for Injection is an antihypoglycemic agent specified to treat severe hypoglycemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes.

The patients can carry the new convenient and easy to use emergency medicine kit with them, allowing to use during the time of severe hypoglycaemia. The bright orange case has been designed to help the patient or caregiver to easily identify the kit.

For educating patients, the firm is also providing injection training kits to health care providers.

Fresenius Kabi USA president and CEO John Ducker said: “For people with diabetes, a severe hypoglycemic episode can occur anywhere and at any time.

“Our new Glucagon Emergency Kit allows clinicians flexibility and choice for treating patients experiencing severe hypoglycemia. This is another example of Fresenius Kabi’s commitment to providing cost-effective products that deliver life-saving care.”

In December 2016, Fresenius Kabi and Terumo Cardiovascular Group introduced the CATSmart autotransfusion system in the US.

The next-generation continuous autotransfusion system is designed to reduce the need for allogeneic blood transfusions by re-infusing a patient’s own lost blood during surgery.

Fresenius Kabi is engaged in the development of medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Its products and services are useful in the treatment of critically and chronically ill patients.

Fresenius Kabi’s US headquarters are situated in Lake Zurich of Illinois, while global headquarters are located in Bad Homburg of Germany.