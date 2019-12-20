Forward Science has developed Orapeutic as a non-drug option to manage oral pain, addressing the recent concerns related to the opioid prescription in the dental industry

Orapeutic gel is indicated to manage the pain of oral wounds. Credit: Pixabay/John Oliver.

US-based medical technology company Forward Science has secured FDA approval for its non-opioid oral pain relief gel Orapeutic, for opioid-free oral pain management.

Orapeutic gel is indicated to manage the pain of oral wounds, mouth sores, injuries and ulcers of the oral mucosa, and maintain a moist wound environment. The gel will stick to the oral tissue and forms a protective barrier between the wound, to further prevent the irritation and contamination.

Forward Science co-founder and chief technology officer Brian Pikkula said: “We are proud of our previously released products and their impact on the healthcare industry, but our R&D team is always striving to develop products that meet market demands.

“With the success of our previous product launches, we have become the industry’s leader of innovative solutions in oral healthcare. We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for Orapeutic and are looking forward to hearing from clinicians as to how this product impacts their patients.”

Orapeutic is the third FDA approved product from Forward Science

According to the company, dentists and oral surgeons are mostly prescribing opioids to patients aged between 10 and 19 years. The critical age range, with the developing brain, is susceptible to addiction.

Forward Science is claimed to have developed Orapeutic, as a non-drug option to manage oral pain, addressing the recent concerns related to the opioid prescription in the dental industry.

The company is expected to commercialise its Orapeutic in early 2020 to accompany the current therapeutic options for healthcare providers.

Prior to the regulatory approval of Orapeutic, the company has secured the FDA approval of its product, OralID in March of 2013, and has launched its SalivaMAX in 2016.

Pikkula added: “With the opioid epidemic resulting in countless lives lost and impacted, we wanted to play a role in providing a solution for oral pain relief without the risk of addiction.

“We are excited to have a product that is all-natural and non-opioid, but still provides patients with adequate pain relief. We truly believe this is a product that can change lives!”