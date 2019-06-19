Medical technology firm Murata Vios has secured two 510(k) clearances from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its second-generation wireless patient monitoring platform.

Image: The Vios Monitoring System. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Vios Monitoring System (VMS) is a second-generation wireless patient monitoring platform, which gathers seven-leads of ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, SpO 2 , blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, patient posture and activity data to conveniently and cost-effectively monitor patients across various clinical environments.

The approved suite of products will help reduce the cost of patient-monitoring equipment while simultaneously enhancing the quality of care and the patient experience, said the company.

At present, the company is working with hospitals and post-acute care facilities for the commercial launch of its second-generation platform.

Murata Vios senior manager Varun Verma said: “Our FDA clearance is a big step in our commitment to patient safety and providing a premium patient experience.

“The U.S. healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and we look forward to providing efficient and secure solutions that help manage patients throughout the care continuum.”

The company has designed the VMS to enhance the monitoring of patients throughout the healthcare facility by offering a lower cost, user-friendly, and secure patient monitoring platform.

Murata’s new platform holds capacity to continuously monitor and display patient vital signs across a multitude of devices using sensors, unique signal processing IP and advanced software that runs on standard off-the-shelf hardware.

Healthcare providers can remotely monitor patient data in near real-time, based on the low-bandwidth connected data.

The design of the platform will help reduce the cost of the overall solution and avoid the dependence on expensive proprietary IT networking equipment.

Murata Vios CEO Amit Patel said: “Our team has worked long and hard to achieve this milestone and we are excited to finally bring our solution to market. Now that we have been acquired by Murata Manufacturing of Japan, we will be able to support and scale our solution in ways that very few innovative technologies can.”

Murata Vios offers user-friendly and cost-effective wireless patient monitoring technologies via medical-grade sensor and software-based Internet of things (IoT) framework.