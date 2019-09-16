The laboratory solution allows for up to 2,200 tests per hour with three modules working in parallel and synchronised to improve efficiency

The administration and R&D buildings of Roche Diagnostics in Rotkreuz, Switzerland (Credit: Roche)

Roche Diagnostics has secured approval from the U Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cobas pro integrated solutions, which are designed to enhance lab operations.

The cobas pro integrated solutions, a new generation of Serum Work Area clinical chemistry and immunochemistry laboratory solution, holds the capacity to quickly run tests on less equipment, automate manual tasks and deliver results more rapidly to support in treatment decisions.

The cobas pro integrated solutions for optimisation of lab operations

Diagnostic laboratories are a major component of the global healthcare system with in vitro diagnostics estimated to be influencing up to 70% of all clinical decisions while accounting for only around 2% of total healthcare spending.

For the improvement of efficiency, the new solution enables labs to run up to 2,200 tests per hour with three modules working in a parallel and synchronised manner.

The cobas pro integrated solutions can reduce operating time by around 3¼ hours for a daily routine workload compared against the cobas 6000 system. The immunoassays provided by the company will have reaction times of 18 minutes or less.

Roche Diagnostics CEO Thomas Schinecker said: “We are excited about the accelerated FDA clearance of the cobas pro integrated solutions, our new generation of Serum Work Area solutions inspired by our mission to help improve speed and reliability of treatment decisions for patients and their families.

“Reliable, fast and sustainable diagnostic solutions are vital for optimal clinical care delivery for patients, and a key element in the evolution of general healthcare quality.”

In June this year, Roche and GE Healthcare have introduced new Navify Tumor Board 2.0 solution for more personalised treatment decisions in cancer care.

Navify Tumor Board is a cloud-based software solution, which streamlines and standardises preparation, facilitation and documentation of treatment decisions by oncology care teams.

