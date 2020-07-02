The serology-based finger-prick tests will help identify virus antibodies with a sensitivity of 94.5%

The tests are intended for use by healthcare professionals, but not for self-diagnosis. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Eurofins Technologies has introduced CE-IVD marked rapid point-of-care testing devices for the identification of a person’s past exposure to Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in only 10 minutes.

The INgezim Covid-19 CROM dual-recognition immunochromatographic assays will help in the detection of virus antibodies with a sensitivity of 94.5% from 19 days following the onset of symptoms.

The serology-based finger-prick tests have been developed to figure out the presence of total antibodies, including IgG, IgA and IgM, specific to SARS-CoV-2 in single blood, serum, and plasma sample by using nucleoprotein (N protein) as an antigen for detection of virus antibodies.

The N protein, which is highly immunogenic, is said to be a dependable antigen candidate for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

Eurofins stated that the CE-IVD marked kits comprise of all materials required to conduct the finger-prick test.

The analysis can be conducted outside of the laboratory, resulting in significant cost and time savings compared to other labour and equipment-intensive methods.

According to the company, validation of the assays was determined with a panel of over 400 well characterised sera samples.

However, the tests are intended for use by healthcare professionals, but not for self-diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Eurofins introduced a serology-based total antibody (IgG, IgA and IgM) detection ELISA assay to rapidly identify persons who have been exposed to Covid-19 disease.

Eurofins offers testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences. It also provides esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing services.

With a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods, Eurofins employs more than 47,000 staff across a network at over 800 laboratories in more than 50 countries.