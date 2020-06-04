The serology-based total antibody detection ELISA assay can identify semi-quantitatively total SARS-CoV-2 virus N-protein-specific antibodies in a single human serum or plasma sample

Eurofins Ingenasa led the development of total antibody detection ELISA assay. (Credit: Pixabay/mattthewafflecat)

Eurofins Technologies has introduced a serology-based total antibody (IgG, IgA and IgM) detection ELISA assay to rapidly identify persons who have been exposed to Covid-19 disease.

Eurofins Ingenasa, the Eurofins Technologies company, has led the development of total antibody detection ELISA assay, which facilitates the indirect diagnostic of past exposure to Covid-19 disease.

The CE-IVD marked INgezim COVID 19 DR is a dual recognition enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), which holds the capacity to identify semi-quantitatively total SARS-CoV-2 virus N-protein-specific antibodies such as IgG, IgM and IgA in a single human serum or plasma sample.

The assays apply the SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein (N protein) as antigen to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 novel corona virus.

Different open-platform ELISA analysers can be used to run INgezim COVID 19 DR assay

The INgezim COVID 19 DR kits are suitable to run on various open-platform ELISA analysers.

Eurofins’ assay can detect any type of antibody specific to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein (IgA, IgG, IgM) without differentiating between them.

The assay is specifically recommended for the early detection of SARS-CoV2-specific antibodies as it supports the detection of IgM due to its capacity to acquire more than one conjugated N-protein molecule.

According to the company, validation of the assay with a panel of 332 well characterised sera samples confirmed analytical sensitivity of 100% from day 17 after symptoms onset (85% between days 7 and 16) and a specificity of 99.2%.

In April, Eurofins Technologies companies NovaTec, VIROTECH and Gold Standard Diagnostics introduced serological tests for the individual determination of IgG, IgM and IgA antibodies.

In May, Eurofins Technologies announced the launch of its CE-IVD marked multiplex Real-Time RT-PCR (reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction) assay for the direct qualitative pathogen detection of the novel coronavirus.