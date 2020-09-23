Sofia SARS antigen test, developed by Eurobio’s American partner Quidel, has already received CE mark approval to market in the EU region

Eurobio Scientific has introduced SARS CoV-2 virus antigen rapid diagnostic test. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay)

France-based in-vitro medical diagnostics products provider Eurobio Scientific has introduced a first rapid diagnostic test to detect the SARS CoV-2 virus antigen.

Developed by the company’s American partner Quidel, Sofia SARS antigen test has already secured CE mark approval to commercialise in the European Union (EU) region.

Eurobio Scientific is already offering PCR tests such as EBX 041 and FluCoSyn, as well as several serological tests for the detection of SARS CoV-2.

The immunofluorescence-based unit test delivers results in 15 minutes

The rapid diagnostic test uses fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) technology to deliver the results in 15 minutes.

For many years, Eurobio Scientific has been exclusively distributing Sofia range from Quidel in France.

Eurobio already distributes Quidel’s antigenic detection tests for Influenza A and B to its customers. It already provided over 350 readers for rapid diagnosis in hospitals across France.

Eurobio Scientific chairman and CEO Jean-Michel Carle said: It was particularly important for our group to complete its range of screening tests in order to meet the demands of our customers.

“The overcrowding of analytical laboratories required an evolution in the testing technologies that we immediately make available to them. Our offer now includes a first test already CE marked and intended for our customers equipped with the Sofia reader, mainly hospital departments requiring rapid unit tests. ”

Eurobio Scientific is involved in the manufacturing and commercialisation of diagnostic tests for transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases.

The company also markets instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

