Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has secured breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its NeuWave microwave ablation technology.

The transbronchial microwave ablation technology, which uses robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, is currently under development.

Johnson & Johnson Ethicon company group chairman Vladimir Makatsaria said: “Our acquisitions of NeuWave Medical and Auris Health have enabled us to bring two best-in-class platforms together as we work to develop this breakthrough technology.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA to help prioritize development and access for patients.”

NeuWave microwave ablation system uses Monarch platform

Enabled by the Monarch platform, the NeuWave microwave ablation system offers a minimally invasive option for soft tissue lesions.

The Monarch platform is said to provide enhanced reach into the periphery of the lung with continuous real-time vision, precision and control.

According to the company, Monarch was the first robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system launched in the US with over 3,300 procedures conducted to date.

Johnson & Johnson lung cancer initiative global head Dr Avrum Spira said: “Through our commitment to transform patients’ lives, Johnson & Johnson is advancing innovative solutions with a focus on the prevention, interception and cure of some of the world’s most complex, life-threatening diseases.”

In April this year, Ethicon collaborated with Prisma Health to manufacture and distribute the VESper ventilator expansion splitter device.

VESper ventilator expansion device has been authorised for emergency use only during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethicon offers surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions to its customers. The company’s product portfolio is comprised of sutures, staplers, energy devices, trocars and hemostats.