EPTAM is a diversified outsourced manufacturer of medical device and other high precision components, medical implants, and complex system assemblies

Frazier Healthcare Partners has announced the acquisition of EPTAM Precision Solutions (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Frazier Healthcare Partners (“Frazier”) announced the acquisition of EPTAM Precision Solutions (“EPTAM” or the “Company”) and the appointment of Frazier Operating Partner, Mark Kemp, as CEO. The transaction closed in December 2019; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, EPTAM is a diversified outsourced manufacturer of medical device and other high precision components, medical implants, and complex system assemblies. The Company has particular expertise with plastic, metal and injection molded components, and also offers a range of value-added services such as process validation, design and program management. EPTAM has over 370 employees with operations in New Hampshire, Colorado and New Jersey.

Joining the EPTAM management team as CEO is Mark Kemp, who brings over 30 years of leadership experience in business development, M&A, operations, supply chain and R&D, with deep expertise in the medical device space. He replaces Dana Waterman, who has chosen to pursue other interests following a successful tenure at EPTAM and will support Mark during a transition period. Prior to serving as a Frazier Operating Partner, Mark was most recently President and CEO of Tecomet, a global leader of outsourced solutions serving the medical device market. Prior to Tecomet, he was President of Flextronics Medical, a business division of Flextronics (NASDAQ: FLEX) serving the medical device, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Mark Kemp commented, “I am thrilled to partner with Frazier and to assume the leadership role at EPTAM, particularly when the company is so well-positioned for accelerated value creation. I am grateful for the efforts and dedication of the entire EPTAM team, and we remain devoted to being a trusted design and manufacturing partner of high precision metal and plastic components for existing and future clients.”

Nathan Every, Frazier General Partner, said, “EPTAM has built an outstanding reputation through industry-leading capabilities and manufacturing excellence, and we are pleased to have made this important acquisition alongside an executive of Mark’s caliber. Mark is a highly regarded leader in the medical device industry, and we look forward to supporting him and the EPTAM team to accelerate the company’s growth and expand the services available to customers.”

Goodwin Procter, LLP served as legal counsel to Frazier in support of the transaction. EPTAM was advised by William Blair and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP.

Source: Company Press Release