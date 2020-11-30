Axis LED Light is designed for enhanced comfort and visualisation during dental, oral and maxillofacial, and cosmetic facial procedures

PPE Compatible loupe, light, and battery. (Credit: Enova Illumination.)

Enova Illumination has introduced new Axis LED Light with Activ Battery System, a LED light solution to pair a clip-on magnetic light with a wearable neckband battery, for loupes and face shields.

It is designed for improved comfort and visualisation during dental, oral and maxillofacial, and cosmetic facial procedures.

Integrated with the company’s advanced long-life battery technology into a wearable design, Activ battery rests around the neck, eliminating weight and strain.

The LED light system features touch technology to enable users easily control three brightness settings, and a lightweight capacitive touch button to activate the light and adjust the brightness.

The magnetic attachment is designed to fit most of the face shields and directly mounted to most loupes, to minimise shadows and facilitate enhanced viewing of the procedure area.

Enova Illumination executive vice president Scott Green said: “Ergonomics was the primary driving force behind Enova’s new Axis light and Activ battery system. The innovative design gives clinicians a reliable, long-lasting LED lighting option without the strain of added head weight or the hassle of cables and belt packs.

“When used in conjunction with Enova’s lightweight Vizix loupes, clinicians benefit from superior illumination, visualization, and comfort, allowing them to perform with greater ease and confidence.”

Enova’s new LED light fits current PPE recommendations

The Axis clip-on magnetic LED light is designed to provide 30,000 lux illuminance for more than five hours of working time and delivers bright, uniform illuminance to fill the entire viewing field without shadow.

The Axis light would illuminate a uniform four-inch spot field, when used with 2.5x magnification at a working distance of 14 inches.

Also, the LED light is made of lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminium, and built for durability to withstand the frequent cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The lightweight solution is said to be suitable for the current PPE recommendations, and enables practitioners to adjust the light underneath a disposable gown, without need for removing disposable gloves.