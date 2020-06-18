Enexor has designed the new X-VENT ventilator to provide the critical modes of ventilation required for Covid-19 patients

Enexor Health Systems has secured FDA EUA status for X-VENT ventilator. (Credit: PRNewswire / Enexor Health Systems)

Enexor Health Systems has secured an emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new X-VENT ventilator.

The new X-VENT ventilator has been designed to offer the critical modes of ventilation needed for Covid-19 patients.

Enexor’s ventilator was developed under the guidance of the medical team of physicians and respiratory therapists led by Dr Bill Walsh from the Vanderbilt University’s Monroe Carrol Jr Children’s Hospital. Dr Bill is one of the design team members of the original oscillating ventilator.

Walsh said: “The X-VENT is a sophisticated, complex, state-of the-art ventilator capable of providing multiple modes of mechanical ventilation.

“The engineers did an amazing job keeping it simple, easy to use and inexpensive. It is exactly what the physicians of the world need to support their patients through acute respiratory failure.”

The X-VENT ventilator is one of the few FDA EUA approved ventilators without a valve mask resuscitator

The X-VENT is claimed to be one of the few FDA EUA approved ventilators, which does not use a valve mask (BVM) resuscitator.

Enexor’s ventilator applies a piston-driven air system, which is controlled by a Schneider Electric industrial-grade programmable logic computer (PLC).

The company stated that it has already started manufacturing ventilators, and will commence the supply to hospitals within a few days,

Enexor founder and CEO Lee Jestings said: “In responding to COVID and future pandemics, we stayed true to our mission by putting together an incredible team of medical professionals, engineers and manufacturing specialists with the ultimate mission of designing and manufacturing a durable, reliable, easy to maintain, and affordable ventilator that can be deployed at any hospital in the world to help save lives.”

Enexor Health Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enexor Energy, is engaged in the manufacturing of advanced medical equipment for hospitals across the globe.

