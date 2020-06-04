Fitbit Flow is an easy-to-use emergency ventilator that helps to reduce the pressure on the specialised staff

Fitbit Flow is a low-cost and easy-to-use emergency ventilator. (Credit: Business Wire)

Fitbit has secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its low-cost emergency ventilator to better address urgent global requirements during the Covid-19 crisis.

The easy-to-use emergency ventilator, dubbed Fitbit Flow, has been created using the company’s advanced sensor development and hardware design capabilities.

Fitbit Flow is an automatic resuscitator designed based on the MIT E-Vent design toolbox and specifications for rapidly manufactured ventilation systems.

The company coordinated with Oregon Health & Science University emergency medicine clinicians caring for Covid-19 patients at OHSU Hospital during the development and testing of the new ventilator.

It has also worked with the Mass General Brigham Center for Covid Innovation working group on the design to meet the requirements of practitioners.

Fitbit Flow features standard resuscitator bags, as well as advanced instruments, sensors, and alarms that work together to support automated compressions and patient monitoring.

The device has been designed to reduce the pressure on specialised staff, who are generally required to operate a commercial ventilator.

Fitbit aims to leverage manufacturing capabilities to produce large volumes of emergency devices

The company is also planning to leverage its infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to rapidly produce large volumes of emergency devices.

Fitbit also stated that it is negotiating with state and federal agencies to figure out current domestic requirements for emergency ventilators. It is also planning to work with the US and global aid organisations to address the Covid-19 crisis.

Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park said: “Covid-19 has challenged all of us to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, and use everything at our disposal to more rapidly develop products that support patients and the health care systems caring for them.

“We saw an opportunity to rally our expertise in advanced sensor development, manufacturing, and our global supply chain to address the critical and ongoing need for ventilators and help make a difference in the global fight against this virus.”

